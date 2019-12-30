Armed Congregants Kill Gunman Who Shot 2 at Texas Church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are praising the armed churchgoers who fatally shot a gunman inside a Fort Worth area church.

Officials say the gunman opened fire Sunday at the West Freeway Church and was shot within seconds by two congregants who were part of a volunteer security team.

Witnesses say the gunman was unfamiliar and may have been wearing a fake beard. Among those killed was a deacon in the church, according to the man's daughter.

Tiffany Wallace tells Dallas TV station KXAS that her father, Tony Wallace, had just passed out communion when he was shot by the gunman.