Annual tree lighting celebration at Conwell Park set for Friday, Nov. 22
CASPER, Wyo. — The annual holiday celebration with lights and activities at Conwell Park will take place on Friday, Nov. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.
According to the City of Casper, there will be 50,000 lights installed at the park, also known as Healing Park, just across the street from the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center.
City of Casper vehicles from various departments will be on hand for the “Touch-A-Truck” event.
The following day — Saturday, Nov. 23 — the City of Casper will host a free Skate with Santa event at the Casper Ice Arena from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The annual tree lighting tradition in Conwell Park was launched more than 20 years ago.
