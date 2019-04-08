Annual CASA Red Wagon Gala April 12th In Casper

You can help give a voice to children in the courts with by joining the 2019 CASA Red Wagon “Every Child”” Gala Friday, April 12th in Casper.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, uses trained volunteers appointed by a juvenile court judge to speak for the best interest of children who are removed from their home due to abuse and neglect and brought before the court, according to the CASA of Natrona County website.

The Gala raises funds for the CASA Volunteer Advocates to "be the voice for these children who need someone to speak on their behalf."

9th Annual Red Wagon Gala will be held April 12th at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, starting at 6:00pm and featuring silent, live, and dessert auctions. The guest speaker will be recently retired Judge W. Thomas Sullins with “A View From The Bench”, and the Advocate Of The Year will be announced.

There will also be five food vendors, and the Cory McDaniels Duo is providing the entertainment. Cathy Holman of PrairieWifeInHeels.com and My Country 95.5 will emcee the evening.

Tickets are $60.00 each, two for $100.00, or $500.00 for a table of eight. There are also a number of sponsorships available.