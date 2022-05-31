An Open Letter to Mother Nature About the Upcoming Summer Months in Wyoming

Dear Mother Nature,

I know it's been a few months since I spoke to you last, but I come asking for another favor. While you have done an extra job so far in 2022, with giving us Wyoming folk a little taste of all four seasons thus far, I humbly beseech you to keep us free of snow these next three months.

Yes, I do realize some parts of the state (especially in the mountains), will just have to deal, but to the rest of us, can you hold off the cold white stuff?

That being said, we definitely need the moisture, so feel free to bless us with rain whenever you see fit, but just hold off on the snow from now until let's say... mid-October? The seems fair... right?

Let me remind you that no disrespect is intended. At the end of the day, if you decide to hit us with 3 feet of snow in the middle of July, ultimately, we'll deal with it. I'm just personally begging you to be cool (maybe that was the wrong wording: be warm?).

Much like I said in the previous letter, we've had a moderately mild winter and honestly, spring wasn't that bad either, so thank you once again. We know you have the planet's best wishes at heart.

Sincerely,

DJ Nyke

P.S. - More than anything, can you at least give us sunny, clear skies on June 25th, for Lemonade Day and also August 6th and 7th for the Beartrap Summer Festival? It would be greatly appreciated.

