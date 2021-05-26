‘America’s Got Talent’ to Feature Fort Collins Stunt Dog Stars

Howie, Heidi, Simon, and Sophia will be getting to see a Choice City-based dog act in action. Here's hoping they score a Golden Buzzer.

Get our free mobile app

It's always a hoot to see a local act on TV; It makes you feel like you, yourself, have something vested in how they do. In this instance, the 'they' involves seven talented dogs and their trainers.

According to the Coloradoan, The Canine Stars will be on 'America's Got Talent' on June 1, 2021, after everyone gets back from the 3-day Memorial Day weekend.

I think I have been a fan of 'stunt dog' shows ever since that old movie, 'The Doberman Gang' came out, where the bad guys had trained dogs to rob a bank.

The Canine Stars do not perform any choreographed heists, they are an entertainment and educational team that has been in operation since 2012. You may have seen them in action at the Larimer County Fair and other local events. The 'Dock-Dives' are always a big hit.

The Canine Stars promote how they really just help the rescue dogs show off what they are naturally good at, without a whole lot of training. The idea is to get more people to adopt rescue dogs.

According to the Coloradoan, though the Stars have been around for nearly a decade, they just haven't had the time to stop doing shows across the country to audition for 'AGT;' but with the pandemic canceling so many events in the past year, they had the time to do so.

Good Luck, Stars!

[Source: The Coloradoan]

Top Ranked Fort Collins Dog Parks