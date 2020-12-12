AMBER ALERT: Missing Child May Be Headed Through Wyoming

The Idaho Falls Police Department says an abducted child may be heading through Wyoming.

According to a statement on social media. Derek Jesus Rodriguez may be traveling with non-custodial parents.

He is Hispanic, 10-years old, weighs 60 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be traveling with his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Rodriguez.

They're possibly traveling in a 2006 blue Chrysler Sebring with license plates of DHR259 or a black Ford Expedition.

Anyone who has seen Derek should call 911 immediately.