Almost 40% of registered Wyoming voters cast ballots early

CASPER, Wyo. — There have been over 100,000 absentee and early in-person ballots cast in Wyoming for the 2024 general election, according to a release by Secretary of State Chuck Gray on Friday afternoon. That’s about 40% of the registered electorate, Gray said.

In Natrona County, people should expect about a half-hour wait or longer on Friday to vote at the courthouse on 200 N. Center St., according to Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good. Some have reported waiting an hour on Friday.

Good said early voting in Natrona County is on track to surpass the 8,100 early ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

On Friday afternoon, Good said there had been about 7,500 in-person ballots cast since early voting began on Oct 8. Another 3,850 ballots have been mailed in. Good estimated that there were about 29,700 registered voters in the county.

She estimated there could be 800 more in-person voters on Monday in addition to however many come in before 5 p.m. Friday.

The last day for early voting is Monday. On Tuesday, people must go to their polling locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or drop off the completed ballots they’ve already gotten at the courthouse by 7 p.m.

People can get a look at how their ballots will appear, as well as their polling location, by entering their address on the clerk’s government website.

More information on registration, required voter ID and the candidates in Natrona County can be found here.