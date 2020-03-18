All Natrona County District Court Trials Delayed

Business for Natrona County Offices and facilities continues, with one exception. as the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming continue to climb.

Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson told reporters during a Wednesday press conference that the Townsen Justice Center and county offices are currently operating, but the public is urged to conduct their business with the county over the phone or online.

Nelson also said Natrona County District Court has postponed all jury trials until at least May.

The Nordic Lodge on Casper Mountain has postponed operations.