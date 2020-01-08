All 176 Aboard Including 63 Canadians Die in Iran Airliner Crash

The Iranian military is disputing any suggestion that the Ukrainian airliner that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran was brought down by a missile.

All 176 people aboard the plane were killed Wednesday when it went down during a takeoff attempt from the Iranian capital's main airport.

The disaster took place hours after Iran launched its missile attack on U.S. forces.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed his government will get answers after 63 Canadians died in the crash.

Trudeau said his foreign minister has been in touch with the government of Ukraine and his transport minister is reaching out to his international counterparts.

Getting answers from Iran may prove difficult as Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012 and suspended diplomatic relations.