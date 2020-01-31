After Brexit: UK Leaves EU But What’s Next is Far From Certain

Britain is leaving the European Union after 47 years of membership, but that's just the first stage of a journey that still has many twists in store.

Most people in Britain and the EU will notice little change this year after the Brexit divorce on Friday.

The two sides have negotiated a divorce deal that includes an 11-month “transition period,” in which relations will stay much as they were before.

That means Britain and the EU have until the end of the year to forge a new relationship covering areas including trade and security.

Sealing a deal will require compromises and trade-offs -- but for now both sides are talking tough.