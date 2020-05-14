EU: Possible Virus Drug Approval ‘Before the Summer’

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency predicted that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021, in a “best-case scenario.”

The head of the European regulator’s vaccines department said in a media briefing on Thursday that approving medicines to treat COVID-19 might be possible “before the summer,” citing ongoing clinical trials.

He said that if some of the current vaccines being tested prove to be effective, they could be licensed in the beginning of next year.