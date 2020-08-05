Affidavit: Casper Man Awoke to A Gun Pointed in His Face

A Casper man is facing aggravated assault charges after he allegedly pointed a gun in a sleeping man's face last month.

In addition to aggravated assault, Trenton Nickerson is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and domestic battery. The most serious charge, aggravated assault, is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars, $10,000 in fines or both. The charges were bound over from Natrona County Circuit Court to district court last week.

Possession of a deadly weapon and domestic battery are misdemeanors.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Nickerson called police shortly before 3 a.m. on July 14 and reported that someone was in his basement, acting violent and sleeping with his wife. Nickerson told dispatchers to send medical personnel and then hung up the phone, court documents state.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after two men and a woman arguing in the home's driveway. When officers separated the parties, they found a Sig Sauer handgun tucked into Nickerson's belt.

According to the affidavit, a man told police he and the woman were asleep downstairs when he woke up to Nickerson pointing a gun in his face. Nickerson reportedly accosted the alleged victim for having the nerve to sleep with his wife.

The alleged victim then got dressed and attempted to leave, court documents state.

But the alleged victim reportedly saw Nickerson assaulting the woman, so he grabbed Nickerson and pushed him against the wall. At that point, Nickerson allegedly pointed the gun at the alleged victim. The alleged victim reportedly told Nickerson, "If you're going to shoot me, just shoot me."

According to the affidavit, Nickerson went upstairs, giving the man and the woman time to leave the house.

The affidavit states that the woman told police she and Nickerson were in the process of getting a divorce and she'd been staying in their jointly owned house.

When man and the woman tried to leave the home, they trired to get their dogs and Nickerson allegedly yelled that one of the dogs was his and started slamming a door to the home. After slamming the door multiple times, Nickerson allegedly pulled the door off the hinges into the home.

Nickerson reportedly told officers that it was against "bro code" for the man to be in his house sleeping with his wife.

Nickerson was arrested without further incident, the affidavit states.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges and will do so during a district court arraignment that has not yet been scheduled.