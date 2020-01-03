Additional Death in Dec. 26 Crash Near Casper

A 69-year-old man died in a hospital as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash near Casper on Dec. 26.

According to an updated crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Friday, Ronald Moniz died at an unnamed hospital. Moniz was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound on U.S. 20-26 near mile post 24 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.

Ronald Moniz's passenger, Marie Moniz, died at the scene. The Silverado's driver got out of his vehicle on his own and was taken by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Speed is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash. The roads were icy at the time of the incident.