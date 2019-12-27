1 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Casper

A 71-year-old Wyoming woman suffered fatal injuries at died at the scene of an apparent head-on collision early Thursday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash happened at milepost 24 on U.S. 20-26 at roughly 5 a.m.

According to a preliminary report, Marie Moniz was traveling as a passenger eastbound in a GMC Sierra when the Sierra's driver lost control and went into the oncoming lane. A man driving a Chevy Silverado traveling in the opposite direction was unable to avoid a collision and the vehicles collided head-on.

The Silverado's driver was able to get out of his vehicle on his own and was taken to Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance. The Sierra's driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was also taken to the hospital.

Moniz died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into the part of driving too fast for conditions on the part of the Sierra's driver.