Additional Allegations Levied Against Former Casper Tutor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Student

Additional charges have been filed against the former Natrona County School District tutor who was convicted and sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a student.

Jason G. Waugaman, who was sentenced to 6 to 12 years behind bars for the previously charged incident, is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of children. If he's convicted of all charges, he could face up to 90 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, as police were investigating a separate sex offense involving Waugaman in January, a therapist reached out and said she knew of a woman Waugaman victimized when she was a teenager.

Police spoke with the woman, who was born in 1998. The woman reportedly told investigators that she had sexual intercourse with Waugaman when she was 17 and a student at a high school in Natrona County, court documents state.

Court documents do not specify if the girl was a student of Waugaman's.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she and Waugaman began communicating on a messaging app. Investigators found messages on the woman's phone between her and Waugaman from 2016, court documents state.

The woman described an instance when she was 17 and said something to Waugaman online and followed it with she shouldn't have said it due to Waugaman being a teacher and older than her, charging documents state.

"(Waugaman" told her it was OK and responded with a flirtatious comment of his own," the affidavit states. The girl and Waugaman began exchanging nude photographs and roughly a week later they had sex at her home.

The relationship ended not long after she turned 18, court documents state.

In February, a Casper police detective executed a search warrant on Waugaman's email accounts. In it, they found nine explicit photos of the teen.

Waugaman has not had a chance to enter pleas to the charges.