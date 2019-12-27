Acting Supervisor Named for Black Hills National Forest

An acting supervisor has been selected for the Black Hills National Forest until a replacement is named for the outgoing leader.

The Forest Services says that Andrew Johnson, currently the supervisor of the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, will manage the South Dakota wildness area for up to four months. The current supervisor, Mark Van Every, is retiring next week. Johnson will start on Jan. 6.

The Black Hills National Forest covers 1.2 million acres in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming.