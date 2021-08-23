Accidental Fall Wyoming Climber’s Apparent Cause of Death

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say an accidental fall is apparently what killed a climber found dead on Wyoming’s highest mountain.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter crew spotted the body of 41-year-old Thor Hallingbye, of Cheyenne, on a glacier on Gannett Peak on Monday (August 16).

Hallingbye was reported missing on Sunday after getting separated from his group Saturday. Gannett Peak is a 13,800-foot summit in western Wyoming's Wind River Range. Hallingbye’s body was flown from the mountain to the Lander airport.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Fremont County Coroner’s Office is investigating. Hallingbye was an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.