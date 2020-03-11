About 40 Wild Horses up for Adoption in Southwestern Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner) — The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled multiple adoption events in southwestern Wyoming for about 40 wild horses that were corralled in October.
The Rocket-Miner reported people can look over and adopt the horses at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility on March 13-14 and April 24-25.
Agency officials said in a statement that animals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Officials say anyone at least 18 years of age and wishing to adopt must fill out an application, have it approved by the agency and pay a $25 adoption fee for each horse.
