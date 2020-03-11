A Big Day For Wyoming High School Cheer and Dance Teams

The showcase for cheerleaders and dancers is Wednesday at the Casper Events Center with the Wyoming State Spirit Competition.

Teams are split based upon classification and category. For Class 2A, there is the “Game Day” category. Class 3A has Game Day, All Girl Cheer, Hip Hop Dance, and Jazz Dance. Squads in Class 4A will compete in those same four categories, plus they add in Co-Ed Cheer.

The defending champions from 2019 are Cokeville in 2A Game Day, Powell in 3A Game Day, and Cheyenne South in 4A Game Day. Mountain View won the 3A All Girl Cheer last year, while Cheyenne South was the 4A All Girl Cheer champ a year ago. The Bison also captured Co-Ed Cheer in 2019. Defending champs in the Hip Hop category are Lander in Class 3A and Rock Springs in 4A. Star Valley in 3A and Rock Springs in 4A won the Jazz Dance a year ago.

The competition will start at 2:30 p.m.

Reserved tickets are in lower seating of sections of 116-122 are $10 for adults and $8 for students. Reserved upper seating in sections 216-221 is $8 for adults and $6 for students. General seating is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

If you can’t make the 2020 Wyoming State Spirit Competition, you can watch it on a pay-per-view basis.