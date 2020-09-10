9 Rescued From Wind River Range Amid Storm; 4 Remain ‘Overdue’

Rescuers in Fremont County evacuated nine people on Wednesday who were sheltered in place in the Wind River Mountains as a winter storm rolled through the area.

According to a statement from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, missions included airlifting two men from Deep Creek Lake and six men from Valentine Lake.

An additional mission was undertaken Wednesday involving a man who'd been stuck near Atlantic City since Monday. He'd been trying to dig out for two days.

All of those rescued were out-of-state residents.

While the sheriff's office says there are no pending rescue missions, there are still four persons overdue from the Cirque of the Towers. Air reconnaissance of the area reported no campsites near the Cirque.

There were campsites observed in Sublette County between the Cirque and Big Sandy Trailhead in the Bridger Wilderness.