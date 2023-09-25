80-Degree Temps and Mild Wind for the Casper-Area this Week

There's a lot to love about the tail end of September in Casper. The shift into a fall color palette and repreive from scorching temps are among the top two reasons.

According to the National Weather Service, this week's high temps range from 77 to 83 degrees farenheit with the lowest low forecast at 44 degrees. Not freezing yet.

Fire weather concerns begin on Tuesday with above-average temps.

There is potential for an unsettled and cooler forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Casper College Welcomes Students for 2023 Fall Semester