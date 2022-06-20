75 MPH Winds, Quarter-Size Hail Possible in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

While as of 8 a.m. neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was thought to be at risk, Lusk, Torrington, Douglas, and several other communities could be hit by the storms. Some storms potentially could feature winds of up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by early afternoon, roughly along and northeast of a line from Douglas, Wyoming, to Harrisburg, Nebraska. These storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to the east-northeast through mid to late afternoon, some of which possibly becoming severe with damaging winds 65-75 MPH the primary hazard. Quarter sized hail will also be possible with the strongest storms. Thunderstorms should exit the area by early evening.