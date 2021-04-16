65th Ropin’ and Riggin Days Rodeo Begins Friday in Casper

A long-standing Casper tradition will renew itself this weekend as Casper College will host the 65th annual Ropin' and Riggin Days rodeo at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. This event was not held last year due to the pandemic; in fact, the entire spring season in the Central Rocky Mountain Region was a scratch as well as the College National Finals Rodeo.

But the CNFR is a go this year and the top 2 teams and top 3 individuals from the region will qualify for nationals. In the men's team standings, the University of Wyoming is running first with Gillette College 2nd and Casper College 3rd. There are three rodeos remaining in the spring season and UW has been strong this year with Donny Proffit leading the bareback, Garret Uptain on top of the saddle bronc standings, Chadron Coffield leading the tie-down roping with JC Flake, and Jase Staudt leading the team roping. For Casper College, Carson and Kellan Johnson are in 2nd in the team roping and Quinten Taylor is running 3rd in the bull riding and the saddle bronc.

For the ladies, the University of Wyoming is leading the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with Chadron State 2nd and Gillette College 3rd. UW has 3 individual event leaders for the women; Karson Bradley in the barrel racing, Faith Hoffman on the goat tying, and Brandy Schaack in the breakaway roping.

There will be two slack sessions, one on Friday afternoon at 1 and then Saturday morning at 9. The full performances will be Friday at 7 pm at the Fairgrounds Arena with a 2 pm perf on Saturday and the finals will be on Sunday at 10 am

Chuck Coon

