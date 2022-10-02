PHOTOS: Super Flea Market Happening Sunday at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds

If it's October, it can only mean one thing- the Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

For two days only (well, for one day only by the time you're reading this), countless vendors have filled the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with their treasures, which are ripe for the picking.

From comic books to kitchen utensils, jewelry, baked good, guns, fishing poles, and everything in between - the Super Flea Market has it all.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the doors are open to a veritable treasure trove and these goods are yours for the taking.

Photos of Saturday's market can be seen below, but all of these things are absolutely better in person, so be sure to stop by the Super Flea Market on Sunday and feast your eyes on these fall fortunes.