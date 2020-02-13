65 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast Southeast Wyoming Friday-Saturday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of southeast Wyoming starting at 2 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 2 AM Friday to 7 PM Saturday for the North Snowy Range Foothills, the Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, the Southern Laramie Range and foothills, including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, Vedauwoo and the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Expect possible west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

