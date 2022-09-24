6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck Mexico, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides. The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday’s earthquake was centered 31 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan.. That state's government said the quake damaged buildings and caused landslides. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that two people died — a woman who fell down the stairs of her home and a man who had a heart attack.

Get our free mobile app

Chad Hansen Wild Horse Photography