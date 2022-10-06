59-Year-Old Wyoming Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover

A 59-year-old Wyoming woman has been killed in a car crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 5.

That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck via a press release.

The release stated that "On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover."

According to the release, a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was driving west on County Road 315 when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve in the road. The driver attempted to steer back onto the road, but drove off the left side of the roadway and collided with a metal culvert, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the driver to be 59-year-old La Barge, Wyoming resident GIna C. Bailey. The WHP noted that Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The WHP stated that "Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor."

According to the release, this is the 95th fatality on Wyoming roads. Comparatively speaking, there were 89 fatalities in 2021, 104 in 2020, and 127 in 2019.