56th Annual Oil Bowl – Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh 9-18-20 [VIDEO]

The 56th annual Oil Bowl was on Friday at the Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper with Kelly Walsh playing host to Natrona. NC was looking to get to the .500 mark and decided to pound away at the Trojans on the ground. The Mustangs had nearly 400 yards of rushing with Braxton Bundy ringing up 234 of that. Bundy had three touchdowns and Harrison Taubert scored twice. KW received touchdowns from Dom Jahr and Trenton Walker but NC was too much en route to the 2nd win of the season while the Trojans drop to 2-2. Here are some images of the Oil Bowl. Enjoy.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See States Ranked by COVID-19's Impact on Tourism