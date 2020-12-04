55 MPH Wind Gusts Possible Between Chugwater and Wheatland Today

High winds could complicate travel on Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland today.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement this morning:

5:30 AM December 4th – High Wind Warning has been issued until 2 PM today for the Central Laramie Range including Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. Sustained winds of 40 to 45 MPH are currently being observed and are expected to continue through this morning. Wind gusts to 55 MPH will also be possible. Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming. For your latest forecast go to weather.gov/cys.