K2 Radio News: Flash Briefing for August 25th, 2020 – Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The hundreds of thousands of bikers who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have departed western South Dakota. But public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bars, tattoo shops and gatherings before people traveled home to nearly every state in the country.

BOSLER, Wyo. (AP) — Nobody was hurt in a train derailment in southern Wyoming. The train with 57 rail cars came off the tracks around 6 a.m. Saturday about 20 miles north of Laramie.