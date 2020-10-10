5-8 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible in Parts of Wyoming Saturday Night

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western Wyoming.

According to the advisory, which was released Saturday afternoon, higher elevations in western Wyoming could see heavy snow and high winds up to 40 mph late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Specifically, the Gros Ventre and Teton Ranges could see rain changing to snow beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. It's expected to continue through noon on Sunday.

The weather service advises that blowing and drifting snow is possible. Outdoor enthusiasts should plan on wet, snowy and sharply colder temperatures through the night and into Sunday.