BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Montana authorities have arrested a fourth person accused of being involved in the fatal beating of a 12-year-old boy at his home in West Yellowstone.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that 18-year-old Gage Roush has been arrested and charged with felony assault of a minor and appeared in court in the Feb. 3 death of James Alex Hurley.

After Hurley's death, investigators found video evidence they say indicates Roush and family members regularly abused him.

Charging documents say Roush allegedly told detectives that he was the person in the video hitting Hurley.

Prosecutors say the autopsy found he had bruising all over his body and died from trauma to the head.