48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would mandate a 48-hour waiting period for performing abortions in Wyoming has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 197 here.

The measure would include an exception to the 48-hour rule: ''Except when necessary, according to appropriate medical judgment, to preserve the woman from an imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health,"

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Richard Tass (R-Sheridan/Johnson Counties) and several co-sponsors.

Because the 2020 session of the Wyoming Legislature is a budget session, non-budget items such as House Bill 197 will require a 2/3 majority vote for introduction.