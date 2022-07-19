4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane in woods

This row of hangars goes back many years. Some history was lost under a crush of snow.





March 21st, 2021. A record-breaking snowstorm had shut down most of Wyoming and was not yet done. Below is a gallery of photos as cleanup continues.





One of the small airports in Platte County, Wyoming is Phifer Airfield on Antelope Gap Road, east of Wheatland. Platte County has the Wheatland airport, along with one in Torrington and Guernsey. They were all shut down in the storm.