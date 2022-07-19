4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane in woods
The Federal Aviation Administration says four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado. The FAA preliminary report Monday says the cause of the crash was unknown. The crash sparked a small fire that was quickly contained in the forested area. Boulder County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield says a witness called in the crash Sunday morning when the plane went down in a wooded area called Lefthand Canyon in Boulder County. She says the Cessna T337G plane took off with three passengers and the pilot aboard.
Get our free mobile app
Snow Crushes Wheatland Wyoming Airplane Hangers
This row of hangars goes back many years. Some history was lost under a crush of snow.
March 21st, 2021. A record-breaking snowstorm had shut down most of Wyoming and was not yet done. Below is a gallery of photos as cleanup continues.
One of the small airports in Platte County, Wyoming is Phifer Airfield on Antelope Gap Road, east of Wheatland. Platte County has the Wheatland airport, along with one in Torrington and Guernsey. They were all shut down in the storm.