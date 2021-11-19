$34K+ Raised for Family of Cheyenne Student Killed in Crash

A GoFundMe page started to help the family of a McCormick Junior High School student who died two weeks ago after he was hit by an SUV in a crosswalk has raised more than $34,000.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the fundraiser titled "In Memory of Makaili James Evans (Age 13)" had raised $34,335 from 481 donors.

Organizer Reed Barrett says the funds will be used to help Evans' family with unexpected expenses, hospital bills, and a memorial to be set up at a later date.

Cheyenne police say Evans was on his way to school around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when he was struck by a Ford Escape in the crosswalk on Western Hills Boulevard in front of McCormick.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says they're "still waiting to receive toxicology reports" before forwarding a probable cause affidavit to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office.

