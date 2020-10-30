33-Year-Old Wyoming Inmate Dies, Suicide Suspected

A 33-year-old inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died Thursday from a suspected suicide, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says Cody Allen Zack's death is under investigation by the Torrington Police Department Corner’s Office and an autopsy has been ordered.

Martin says Zack, who was convicted of DUI in Sheridan County in April 2017 and sentenced to 3 to 6 years, was paroled in February.

Zack was sent back to prison in September for a subsequent offense of aggravated fleeing from the police, battery, reckless driving and interference with a police officer.