31st Casper Youth Basketball Tournament Held Over the Weekend

The 31st annual Casper Youth basketball tournament was completed over the weekend with 118 teams participating from around the state and region. The tourney was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and drew 195 teams back in 2019. Games were played at sites all over Casper so it was nice to see the return of this great event. The competition was fierce as usual so here is the list of winners.

In the 4th-Grade Boys Division, the 307 Outlaws from Gillette beat the Wind City Blizzard for the championship while the 307 Flyers from Cheyenne won the Silver Division with the Casper Wolves taking 2nd. The Casper Cowboys took the first-place trophy in the 5th Grade Boys Division with a win over the RS Elite from Rock Springs. The Gold Division winner in the 6th Grade Boys bracket was the Casper T-Birds with Wyoming Flight out of Cheyenne 2nd. Pinedale won the 6th Grade Silver Division beating the Mitchell, Nebraska Tigers in the title game.

Over in the 7th Grade Boys group, the winner there was the Scottsbluff, Nebraska Bearcats with the Billings, Montana Bombers 2nd. In the Silver Division, the RS Elite from Rock Springs placed first with the Glenrock Herders 2nd. The Boys 8th Grade Gold champions were the Prospects from Billings with the Buick 8A team from Casper 2nd. The Rock Springs Elite took the 8th Grade Boys championship with a victory over the Mitchell Tigers.

On the girl's side of the Casper Tournament, Team Laramie 2029 defeated the Mitchell Tigers for first place in the 4th Grade Division while the Scottsbluff Bearcats won the 5th Grade Gold title over the Wyoming Storm from Cheyenne. The 5th Grade Silver bracket was won by the Billings Pride with the Billings Crush taking 2nd. In the Girls 6th Grade group, the Cody Fillies took the podium with the WYBA Storm from Gillette 2nd. The 7th Grade girls champion was the Western Elite team out of Scottsbluff with Pine Bluffs 2nd. In the 8th Grade Girls Gold Division, the Douglas Thundercats placed first and the Wookiees from Sandy, Utah was 2nd. and in the Silver Division for the 8th Graders, the Lander Shock were the champions with the Lyman, Nebraska Lady Tigers 2nd.

