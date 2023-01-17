Casper Recreation Center Hosting ’80s-Themed 40th Anniversary Party on Saturday

The Casper Recreation Center has been a fixture of Casper for 40 years and now they are throwing a 40th Anniversary Party to celebrate their tenure.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a Facebook post from the Casper Rec Center, who wrote that on Saturday January 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the organization is hosting an '80s-themed 40th Anniversary Party!

"The idea [for an '80s-themed party] actually came from my right-hand, Laurie Spearman," said Recreation Supervisor Jennifer Harvey. "She's been here since the beginning of the Rec Center and we were sitting there talking and I said, 'Well, it's a celebration and we should do something special.' So we started brainstorming and being as the Rec Center started in the eighties, that's kind of where the idea came from."

The Casper Recreation Center was opened in 1983. Since its inception, it has grown to include an ice skating arena, and an indoor pool. It features an enormous gym, a workout room, a recreation area, and more.

The party, which is more of an open house, is an opportunity for the community to see what exactly the Casper Rec Center has to offer.

"It's an open house," Harvey stated. "We want everybody to try out our different classes. We'll have "Make and Takes' for our arts and crafts area. They can jump in a fitness class, and more. We'll have what I call tour guides who will be available for any questions they have. It's just going to be a fun atmosphere and hopefully they'll come in and leave with the idea of 'This is some place that I want to come hang out in and be a part of."

The event is free and open to the public and it will feature mini classes, door prizes, snacks and refreshments, and more.

Harvey hasn't been with the Rec Center since its inception, but she has taken on a pivotal role with the organization and, she says, the Rec Center is the embodiment of everything that is good about Casper.

"Coming from another area, another state, and just seeing how welcoming Casper is, it's a great feeling," she said. "It's just a very friendly community. It's kind of a nice thing to see something that the whole community embraces and wants to see it grow and prosper. And it's always so positive. I love that."

That is what the Casper Recreation Center attempts to represent, as well.

"We're always looking for new ways not to just get in shape, but to be a part of a team," Harvey said. "It's kind of like a family. And how can we, as a family, grow and help each other out? I always go back to the positive. How can I positively impact those around me? So we want people coming into the Center feeling like they belong, and that if they have ideas, we take them and look at them and say, 'How can we do things better?' That's how I approach everything I do and hopefully our guests feel that way when they come in."

Community members will have the opportunity on Saturday to see all that the Casper Recreation Center has to offer and the team behind the Rec Center will be there to answer all questions and they may even have some questions of their own.

"I really hope the community comes out," Harvey shared. "Especially those who were here at the beginning of it all. We want to hear the stories. We want to hear from the people who used to work here. Give us feedback and tell us how we can be even more a part of the community. They are all welcome. We want everybody to feel like they're a part of the family."

For more information on the Casper Recreation Center's 40th Anniversary Party, you can visit their Facebook Event page or their website.