Casper Recreation Center Reopens With Restrictions

The Casper Recreation Center will be reopening on Friday.

City officials made the announcement Thursday. The facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with access limited to the gym and cardio room.

Those wishing to use the recreation center should call 307-235-8383 to reserve one-hour blocks for use.

Organized and drop-in sports like basketball and volleyball will not take place. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will also be prohibited. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The rec center will be closed on Sundays.

The City of Casper says recreation center staff will be taking "extraordinary measures" to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with state health orders.