2nd Skier Found Dead After Avalanche at Idaho Ski Resort

Officials at a northern Idaho ski resort say the body of a second skier has been found by searchers after an avalanche swept seven people down a mountain.

The avalanche happened Tuesday morning on Wardner Peak at the Silver Mountain Ski Resort in Kellogg.

Searchers found one skier dead and five injured after the avalanche but the body of the other skier was not found until after sunset.

Resort spokesman Gus Colburn says all the skiers are now believed to be accounted for.

The names skiers who died and were hurt were not made public.