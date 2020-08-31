1 Killed, 1 Injured in Crash South of Laramie

A 25-year-old Laporte, Colorado man was killed and his passenger seriously injured Sunday in a crash on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 10:45 a.m. near milepost 418.

Beck says Anthony S. MacLean was attempting to pass a 2017 pickup when the back portion of his pickup collided with the front portion of the 2017 pickup, causing him to lose control, go off the roadway and roll multiple times.

MacLean was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. His passenger, 26-year-old Alexandrea R. MacLean, of Laporte, was also unbuckled and was ultimately helicoptered to Medical Center of the Rockies for her injuries.

Beck says none of the occupants in the 2017 pickup were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

​​