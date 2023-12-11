22 Animals Rescued from Natrona County Property

On Dec. 6 Metro Animal Services received a report from a concerned citizen requesting law enforcement to check the welfare of animals at a residence on Blue Sage Lane in Natrona County.

CPD Animal Protection Officers (APO) met with the owner of the residence and were led inside. APOs found several dogs and cats who appeared to be emaciated and sick.

The animals include 13 dogs ranging from eight weeks old to adults, seven kittens and cats, one rabbit, and one chicken. Criminal charges are being presented to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office for consideration.

22 animals altogether were rescued and transported to be evaluated and receive care by a veterinarian. They will rehabilitate at Metro Animal Shelter while the investigation continues.

While this case is an ongoing investigation these animals are not readily available for adoption at this time.

Lieutenant Scott Jones said, “The opportunity for these animals to be placed in homes with appropriate care can be directly associated with the commitment of our APO’s to their daily mission. Their extensive training was utilized in assessing the situation, investigating leads, authoring a search warrant, and acting quickly to rescue these animals and get them emergency veterinary care.”

If you are interested in adopting a new furry family member, you can help Metro Animal Services make room for these rescue animals to be rehabilitated by adopting one who is ready to go home with their forever family.

Metro Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12 pm to 5 pm and Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Photos and descriptions of available animals at the shelter can be found at www.CasperMAS.org or by calling (307) 235-8398 during regular business hours.

