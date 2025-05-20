2025 Summer Travel Survey and Gas Price Forecast

Today GasBuddy released its 2025 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast, revealing that the Great American road trip remains resilient despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

The study forecasts that the national average price of gasoline will be $3.08 per gallon on Memorial Day, making it the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2021, but lowest inflation adjusted since 2003*.

Prices are forecast to average $3.02 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with a sub-$3 per gallon national average possible on some days, especially toward the latter half of the summer.



Road Trip Revival

According to GasBuddy's survey, 69% of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, slightly lower than the 76% of respondents who planned to travel last summer. The average traveler is planning multiple journeys – the majority (32%) intend to take two road trips this season. Many Americans are venturing far, with 40% expecting to drive more than 5 hours to reach their destinations, demonstrating a commitment to travel despite economic pressures.

Setting the Stage for Major Travel Holidays

Among major travel holidays, Memorial Day leads with 52% of travelers planning road trips, followed by Independence Day at 42% and Labor Day at 35%. Planning styles are evenly split, with half of travelers having already booked accommodations and half maintaining flexibility – possibly to take advantage of last-minute deals or adjust plans based on cost.

Cost Considerations Shape Summer Travel

While inflation remains a concern for many households, 47% of respondents report that the cost of gas is not impacting their travel plans. However, cost has emerged as the No. 1 priority for travelers this summer, ahead of factors like destination and accommodations. Most (54%) plan to pay for gas with a credit card, and many plan to use tools like GasBuddy and other digital savings tools, traveling up to 1 mile extra to save money on fuel.

“While we’re forecasting the lowest summer gas prices in years, economic jitters are slightly dampening optimism — but we still expect a robust travel season, with millions of Americans hitting the road, many for extended trips,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.



Memorial Day Gas Price Forecast

For Memorial Day, the national average is projected to be $3.08 per gallon, down significantly from $3.58 on Memorial Day last year. This year's relatively lower prices are influenced by lower crude oil costs amid an increase in oil production from OPEC+, the potential for a nuclear deal with Iran, and some economic uncertainty. As summer progresses and refinery maintenance concludes, the national average price of gasoline could fall below $3 per gallon at times this summer.

*Excluding 2020, heavily influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic and adjusting for inflation

Road Trip! The Top 182 Cities in the United States for Foodies WalletHub.com did a deep dive into what makes a city a food fan destination. For a full look at the methodology, scroll to the bottom. Here are WalletHub's Top 182 Cities in the United States for Foodies based on affordability (1-182); diversity, accessibility, and quality of food(1-182); and assigned each city a score based on these and other variables. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow