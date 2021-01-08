2021 NC Wrestling Update [VIDEO]

The Natrona wrestling team is coming off a 56-24 dual win over Riverton on Thursday night and this team has high hopes for the season. The Mustangs have a returning 4A state champion in Cyruss Meeks who won it all last season at 138 pounds and will wrestle at 145 this year. Kaeden Wilcox took 2nd at state last season at 145 and now is at 152. Tate Tromble and Nathaniel Sausedo were 3rd place finishers a year ago so NC has enough talent to succeed. We caught up with Meeks and coach Scott Russell after that Thursday night dual for some thoughts on the season to date.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs