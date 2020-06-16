2020 CWFR Virtual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival July 11th – Register Here

The 10th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is going virtual for 2020.

The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is free and open to all ages and talent levels. The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival will begin at 8:00am on Saturday, July 11th, on the sidewalks throughout Casper. Chalk will be provided when you pre-register at the Fairgrounds Arena Offices or use your own chalk and register online below.

On July 11th, draw at your home or place of business, upload a photo your final artwork to the CWFR Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Facebook page for a chance to be selected for next year's t-shirt.

The first 300 participants will get a free t-shirt featuring last years selected artwork, compliments of Pepsi.