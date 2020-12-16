$2,000 Reward Offered for Poached Grizzly Bear in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming.

Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday the bear was found Sept. 9 in the Crow Creek drainage on the Wind River Reservation.

Anyone with information about the crime may call the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho fish and game department at (307) 330-3208 or a Fish and Wildlife special agent at (307) 332-7607, or email lawenforcement@fws.gov.