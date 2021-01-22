200 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop Near Cheyenne

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is crediting their close relationship with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office for a 200-pound marijuana bust near Cheyenne last month.

The bust occurred on Dec. 20 at approximately 7:13 p.m. near mile marker 357 on Interstate 80.

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says K-9 Hilde and her handler, Sgt. Gilmore, were called to assist troopers after they stopped a trucker who was hauling apples from Washington to Florida.

Hilde alerted on the cab, where eight suitcases containing 200 pounds of marijuana were found.

"It was a great partnership," said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Romig. "We sincerely appreciate all of the hard work the sheriff's office does and we're very happy to have them as part of our fellow agencies."

