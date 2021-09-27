2 Weeks After Requiring Masks, LCSD1 Sees 49% Drop in COVID Cases

The weekly number of students in Laramie County School District 1 testing positive for COVID-19 is down for the first time since the 2021-2022 school year began.

From Friday, Sept. 17, through Thursday, Sept. 23, the district was notified 39 students and six staff reported a positive COVID-19 test result, down from 81 students and 10 staff the week prior.

The 49.45 percent drop in cases comes roughly two weeks after LCSD1 issued an addendum to its Smart Start Plan requiring masks to be worn in schools while the county is at substantial or high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Laramie County remains in the high-risk category. As of 12:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, the county had 217 lab-confirmed, active COVID-19 cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.