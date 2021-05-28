2 Named As Suspects In Girl’s Death On Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a young girl whose body was found on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death.

Authorities have not said how they believe Mildred Alexis Old Crow died.

Her body was found in February near Garryowen, about 40 miles north of the Montana-Wyoming border.

Veronica Tierza Dust and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow, both 34, were arrested in December on child endangerment charges when they could not produce any evidence that Mildred was alive.

The two were named by Harris Thursday as suspects in an ongoing investigation into the girl’s death by state and federal law enforcement.