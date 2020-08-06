2 Charged in Casper Aggravated Robbery, Accused of Stealing Drugs

Natrona County prosecutors have charged a man and a woman with aggravated robbery in connection to allegations that they conspired to steal drugs from the alleged victim.

Hali Neeley and Gavin Pfrimmer appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. Both are charged with aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

If convicted, they could face between five and 25 years behind bars on each charge.

They're both being held on $30,000 cash or surety bond.

Charging documents were not immediately available, but Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Ava Bell said during Thursday's hearing that Pfrimmer and Neeley were attempting to steal drugs from the alleged victim at the time of the robbery.

Under Wyoming law, aggravated robbery involves a person inflicting or attempting to inflict serious bodily injury on the victim. It also can include using or simulating a deadly weapon.

This story will be updated when further details are available.